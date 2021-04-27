Left Menu

Pi Ventures launches new fund for tech startups

With AI and other technologies steadily maturing, we can expect some interesting applications in the coming days, Manish Singhal, co-founder and Managing Partner at Pi Ventures, said.The aim of this fund is to support talented entrepreneurs, who are creating disruptive products that are solving big fundamental problems, with unique solutions on the back of technology innovations, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:27 IST
Pi Ventures launches new fund for tech startups

Early-stage investor Pi Ventures on Tuesday announced its second fund with a corpus of Rs 565 crore.

Approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India were received in March this year for the second venture capital fund that has a target corpus of Rs 565 crore and a greenshoe option of Rs 185 crore, a statement said.

Pi Ventures is looking to back around 25 global disruptors from India via this fund, it added.

With Fund II, Pi will continue to focus on early-stage (seed/pre-Series A/Series A) investments in startups focused on disruptive AI as well as ventures going beyond digital deep tech in areas like space technologies, material science, biotech and life sciences, the statement said.

Pi Ventures is looking at closing the targeted corpus within this year and will be deployed over the next four years.

With Fund 1, Pi has so far invested in 13 category-defining deep tech startups like Niramai, Locus, Wysa, Agnikul and Pyxis among others.

Established in 2016 by Manish Singhal, Pi Ventures closed its Fund I of Rs 225 crore (USD 30 million) in 2017-18. The first fund attracted several prominent investors from around the globe like CDC UK, IFC World Bank, SIDBI, Hero Enterprise chairman Sunil Kant Munjal, Electronic Development Fund (managed by Canbank Ventures), the corporate financing arm of Hero Electronix, In Colour Capital from Canada, Accel Partners and prominent family offices and entrepreneurs such as Binny Bansal, Bhupen Shah, Raghuveer Tarra and Ullas Kamath among others.

''We are very excited to launch our second fund and continue our mission to back startups that are creating global solutions from India. With AI and other technologies steadily maturing, we can expect some interesting applications in the coming days,'' Manish Singhal, co-founder and Managing Partner at Pi Ventures, said.

The aim of this fund is to support talented entrepreneurs, who are creating disruptive products that are solving big fundamental problems, with unique solutions on the back of technology innovations, he added. ''So far, our investment strategy has worked extremely well and we have a healthy portfolio of companies that have scaled massively despite the current pandemic situation. Over the last two years, we have built a strong team that has delivered outstanding performance thereby strengthening our vision of helping make India a DeepTech nation,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden's first 100 days: COVID-19, jobs, foreign policy, immigration, guns and dogs

U.S. President Joe Biden marks 100 days in office on Friday, April 30. Judging a presidents performance after 100 days in office is an American political tradition that historians say began with Franklin Roosevelts first term in 1933, when ...

ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad announces Positive Results of a clinical study evaluating Nisarga Herbs’ Neem Capsules for Prevention of COVID-19

The study shows this Neem Formulation in a double-blind trial successfully indicated 55 efficacy in prevention of Covid-19 Faridabad, April 27, 2021 ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad and Nisarga Biotech Pvt. Ltd today announced ...

POLL-After 100 days, Americans give Biden high marks for COVID-19 response, economy

More than half of Americans approve of President Joe Biden after nearly 100 days on the job, according to ReutersIpsos polling, a level of support that his Republican predecessor Donald Trump never achieved and one that should help Democrat...

Toyota acquires Lyft's self-driving unit for $550 million

Toyota Motor Corp has acquired the self-driving division of American ride-hailing company Lyft for 550 million, in a move that highlights the Japanese automakers ambitions in that technology. The acquisition, announced Tuesday, was carried ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021