Ashok Leyland's subsidiary Switch Mobility, TVS SCS ink pact

Chennai, Apr 27 (PTI): Switch Mobility, a subsidiary of Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland and the United Kingdom based developer of e-buses and light commercial vehicles, has inked a partnership with city-based TVS Supply Chain Solutions for establishing a sustainable logistics network in the country.

''Under the arrangement, TVS Supply Chain Solutions will operate 1,000 e-light commercial vehicles through their partners for its logistics operations provided by Switch Mobility,'' a company statement said here.

Commenting on the partnership, Switch Mobility chairman, Dheeraj Hinduja said, ''TVS Supply Chain Solutions are always forward looking in their initiatives and discerning in their choice of products and solutions. We are happy that they have given an opportunity to Switch Mobility to provide their need for emission free transport solutions.'' ''Switch (Mobility) will play a big role in faster adoption of sustainable mobility both in India and overseas,'' he said.

Switch Mobility director Nitin Seth said, ''while we have just begun our journey, we are already seeing tremendous response for our products and technologies.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions has over two decades of experience in providing supply chain solutions across the globe through their fully integrated service offerings.

TVS SCS, managing director, R Dinesh said, ''we are glad to partner with Switch Mobility who are pioneers inbringing future-ready technology into transportation''.PTI VIJ BN BALA BN BALA

