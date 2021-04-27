Left Menu

Italy receives $12.1 billion of demand for U.S. dollar bonds

Italy received $12.1 billion of investor demand for its latest U.S. dollar bond sale on Tuesday, according to a lead manager, a day after its benchmark yield hit a seven-month high. Rome, which has been diversifying its funding sources after a sharp rise in borrowing needs due to the coronavirus pandemic, is selling three- and 30-year U.S. dollar bonds via a syndicate of banks.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:20 IST
Italy receives $12.1 billion of demand for U.S. dollar bonds

Italy received $12.1 billion of investor demand for its latest U.S. dollar bond sale on Tuesday, according to a lead manager, a day after its benchmark yield hit a seven-month high.

Rome, which has been diversifying its funding sources after a sharp rise in borrowing needs due to the coronavirus pandemic, is selling three- and 30-year U.S. dollar bonds via a syndicate of banks. Analysts at Commerzbank expect the bonds will raise $5.5 billion.

It is Italy's third venture into this market after it launched its first dollar issuance since 2010 in October 2019. That has helped it build a yield curve in U.S. dollars, with today's sale adding to five-, 10- and 30-year bonds issued since. Italy managed to cut the yield it is offering on both tranches, with the shorter bond receiving $6.6 billion euros of demand and the longer $5.5 billion, according to the lead manager, though the yields Italy will pay were cut by less than on past dollar deals.

"It hasn't tightened as much from initial (price) guidance as I would have expected," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho. "Some of that might be the fact that it's not too attractive ... when swapped back into euros compared to existing BTPs," he added.

Analysts said that for the 30-year bond, that may also reflect greater anxiety around rates volatility in the United States. Italy also raised 5.5 billion euros in an auction of a short-term and inflation-linked bonds.

The issuance comes as Italian bond yields face upward pressure, given uncertainty over the pace of the European Central Bank's bond buying, which holds down borrowing costs, and a budget deficit set to surge to a 20-year high. On Tuesday, the 10-year yield rose 2 basis points to 0.82% after rising to its highest since October 2020 on Monday.

Still, positive momentum building around Italy's recovery prospects supported the issuance. Italy unveiled a 222 billion euro economic recovery plan on Monday, after reaching a deal with the European Commission on the use of its recovery fund. Ratings agency S&P affirmed Italy's BBB rating - the highest among the main rating agencies - with a stable outlook last week, citing the fiscal stimulus and accelerated vaccinations.

"We've been adding a little bit of (additional exposure to) Italy," said Gareth Hill, fund manager at Royal London Asset Management. "The backdrop of having a safer pair of hands in (Prime Minister Mario) Draghi now means that we're perhaps more comfortable from a fundamental perspective in Italy," he said.

Broadly, there was little clear market direction ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting starting on Tuesday, with Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, unchanged at -0.25%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Check black marketing of oxygen & medicines, address distribution issues: HC to Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the AAP government to check black marketing of oxygen cylinders and crucial medicines for COVID-19 patients and address the issue of oxygen distribution to hospitals as well as individuals.It directed t...

France's Le Maire says too much time lost for EU recovery plan

The European Union has lost too much time rolling out its 750 billion euro recovery fund since it was approved last July, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.We were very efficient last year in the adoption of the Europea...

Father-son duo held for black marketing oxygen cylinders in Agra

Police on Tuesday arrested a father-son duo who were involved in black marketing of oxygen cylinders in Agra.They recovered 12 filled oxygen cylinders and 30 empty cylinders from the accused and registered a case against them under provisio...

EU member countries rushing medical supplies to India

Several member nations of the European Union are rushing in medical supplies like oxygen concentrators and ventilators to India in line with an announcement made by the bloc to support the country in its fight against a devastating second w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021