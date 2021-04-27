Left Menu

DTC deploys buses to carry oxygen cylinders to hospitals in national capital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has deployed its buses for carrying oxygen cylinders as the national capital reeled under a shortage of the life-saving gas amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Two DTC depots are providing buses for carrying medical oxygen cylinders to hospitals in emergency situation, said a DTC officer.

''There is no fixed number of buses deployed for carrying the cylinders. It depends on requirement. Routine bus services, scaled down in view of the lockdown, are unaffected because of it,'' the official said.

A spokesperson of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said it received 1.5 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Tuesday afternoon sent by the Delhi government through DTC bus.

DTC managing director Vijay Bidhuri is one of the three senior IAS officers of the Delhi government who have been deputed to ensure smooth supply and distribution of medical liquid oxygen from the manufacturers and suppliers to the hospitals in the city.

He is also in-charge of a control room set up by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that works round the clock to redress grievances and complaints from the city hospitals.

