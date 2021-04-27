Left Menu

Coast Guard conducts successful landing, deck trial of ALH Mk-III helicopter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has conducted successful landing and deck trial of the newly-inducted ALH Mk-III helicopter on one of its ships off Chennai coast, said an official statement on Tuesday.

The ICG called it a landmark event in ''ship integration'' of this indigenously-built helicopter.

''In a sea-air coordinated operation, first ever successful landing and deck trial of newly inducted 'state-of-the-art' ALH Mk-III helicopter on ICG ship undertaken off Chennai on April 26, 2021,'' it noted.

The integration will increase reach and operational capabilities of the ICG manifold, it stated. ''The ICG will induct 16 ALH Mk-III built by HAL, Bangalore under Atmanirbhar Bharat to enhance preparedness towards coastal surveillance and search and rescue operations,'' it mentioned.

