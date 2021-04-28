Left Menu

Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 28

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-04-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 10:06 IST
Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 28
Here are news, reports, and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday. The lira closed at 8.22 on Tuesday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 1.3% to 1,392.00 points on Tuesday. GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday as already high valuations discouraged investors from buying equities ahead of a closely-watched U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. ERDOGAN PROGRAMME

President Tayyip Erdogan will receive Rifat Hisarciklioglu, the chairman of Turkey's Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB), at the presidential palace in Ankara (1345 GMT). CYPRUS TALKS

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Turkish and Greek Cypriot parties to "be creative" on Tuesday as informal talks started on the island's future after a four-year stalemate in peace negotiations. The talks in Geneva, attended by the two communities in Cyprus as well as the foreign ministers of Turkey, Greece, and Britain, will continue on Wednesday.

ENERGY MINISTER Energy Minister Fatih Donmez will attend the Turkey-Iran Joint Economic Commission (0900 GMT).

OPPOSITION PARTY Iyi Party Chairwoman Meral Aksener will address members of her party in parliament (0730 GMT).

POVERTY RATE The World Bank on Tuesday estimated that Turkey's poverty rate rose to 12.2% last year, from 10.2% in 2019, and said returning to pre-pandemic levels would be a challenge.

CORONAVIRUS Turkey recorded 346 deaths due to COVID-19, data from the Health Ministry showed on Tuesday, bringing the total toll to 39,057. It also recorded another 43,301 cases. For other related news, double click on:

