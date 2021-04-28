Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday declined Rs 129 to Rs 2,559 per quintal in the futures trade, as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in the spot market.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for the June delivery fell Rs 129, or 4.80 per cent, to Rs 2,559 per quintal with an open interest of 35,130 lots.

