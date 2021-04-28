Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp unveils prices of latest Harley-Davidson range

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:07 IST
Hero MotoCorp unveils prices of latest Harley-Davidson range

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday unveiled the prices of the latest Harley-Davidson range in the country.

The bikes are tagged between Rs 10.11 lakh and Rs 34.99 lakh in India (ex-showroom).

The 2021 Iron 883 is priced at Rs 10.11 lakh, Forty-Eight at Rs 11.75 lakh, Softail Standard at Rs 15.25 lakh, Street Bob at Rs 15.99 lakh, Fat Bob at Rs 16.75 lakh, Pan America 1250 at Rs 16.9 lakh and Pan America 1250 Special at Rs 19.99 lakh.

Similarly, Fat Boy is tagged at Rs 20.9 lakh, Heritage Classic at Rs 21.49 lakh, Electra Glide Standard at Rs 24.99 lakh, Road King at Rs 26.99 lakh, Street Glide Special at Rs 31.99 lakh and Road Glide Special at Rs 34.99 lakh.

“We are excited to open the bookings for the 2021 range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India. The line-up is now strengthened with the introduction of the Pan America Adventure Tourer,'' Hero MotoCorp Head - Premium Segment Business Unit Ravi Avalur said in a statement. The 2021 model range appeals to a broader consumer segment and will ensure Harley-Davidson's leadership in the leisure motorcycling segment, he noted.

“Harley-Davidson enters 2021 focused on motorcycling as an emotional experience. The timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom on the open road is the foundation of our heritage and the vision of our future. As we enter the new riding season, fueling that desire is more important than ever,'' Harley-Davidson Motor Company Vice President-Marketing Theo Keetell said.

In September last year, Harley-Davidson had announced the discontinuation of sales and manufacturing operations in India, a decade after it started selling its premium bikes in the country.

In late October, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson announced a partnership for the Indian market.

As part of the deal, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand in the country.

Besides, it will take care of service and parts requirements for Harley bikes.

In February this year, Hero MotoCorp set up a separate vertical, headed by Avalur, to drive its new business of Harley-Davidson products and merchandise distribution in the country.

The company is now expanding the service, parts and accessories business beyond the 12 cities currently covered by the dealers to a pan-India level through its extensive dealer network.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond Apr 30: Tope

The lockdown in Maharashtra will be extended by another 15 days beyond April 30, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.He said all members of the cabinet, who participated in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav T...

UK's Johnson faces formal probe over funding of apartment renovation

Britains electoral commission opened a formal investigation into the financing of the refurbishment of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Downing Street apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offence may have been committed. Eight da...

You are changing protocol on Remdesivir use to reduce shortage of the drug, HC tells Centre.

You are changing protocol on Remdesivir use to reduce shortage of the drug, HC tells Centre....

UK election body opens formal probe of PM Johnson's apartment

Britains electoral commission said on Wednesday it was satisfied that there were grounds to suspect that an offense might have occurred over Prime Minister Boris Johnsons refurbishment of his apartment in Downing Street.Johnson has faced re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021