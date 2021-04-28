Left Menu

Anupam Rasayan bags order worth Rs 1,100 crore

Surat-based speciality chemicals company Anupam Rasayan said on Wednesday it has received a letter of intent worth Rs 1,100 crore from one of the top 10 multinational life sciences company.

Anupam Rasayan bags order worth Rs 1,100 crore
The company makes products for over 53 domestic and international customers. Image Credit: ANI

The company will provide multiple products in life sciences related specialty chemicals for the next five years.

"Securing order from a leading multinational company in light of prevailing global uncertainty is a testament to our R&D processes, latest technology, infrastructure and quality of our existing products," said Managing Director Anand Desai. The company makes products for more than 53 domestic and international customers, including 17 multinationals.

Anupam Rasayan has two verticals: life science related specialty chemicals comprising products related to agro-chemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and other specialty chemicals comprising specialty pigment and dyes besides polymer additives. It currently operates out of six multi-purpose manufacturing facilities based in Gujarat with an aggregate installed capacity of 23,438 tonnes.

The company has clients like Syngenta Asia Pacific, Sumitomo Chemical Company and UPL Ltd across Europe, Japan, the United States and India. Anupam Rasayan started operations in 1984 with conventional products and has now carved a niche for itself into speciality chemicals that involve multi-step synthesis and complex chemistries such as etherification, acylation, cyclisation, diasotisation and hydrolysis. (ANI)

