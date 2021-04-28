Left Menu

Niti Aayog suggests govt to provide incentives on EV purchase apart from subsidy under FAME-II

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 17:42 IST
Niti Aayog suggests govt to provide incentives on EV purchase apart from subsidy under FAME-II

Government think-tank Niti Aayog has said the government should provide incentives on electric vehicle (EV) purchase over and above the existing subsidy under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and EV (FAME-II) scheme.

The Niti Aayog in its status quo analysis of electric mobility in India also said the government should include EVs and associated businesses in the priority sector lending category.

''The government should give EV purchase subsidy over and above FAME-II subsidy along with interest subvention on loan amount taken for EV purchase,'' the Aayog said.

It further pitched for creation of non-financial incentives, including priority lanes and exclusive parking for EVs in commercial complexes.

The Aayog also recommended providing interest subvention on loan taken for EV purchase.

It also said green zones should be demarcated within cities that permit only EVs, and heavy taxes should be charged on conventional fuel vehicles.

''Green corridors should be earmarked on which only e-buses are provided permit to operate,'' the Aayog said adding that a national-level policy should be formulated for incentivising distribution utilities on investing in development of EV charging infrastructure.

It also emphasised that financial institutions should be encouraged to extend their lending facility to the electric mobility sector.

''Allow charging infra developer to use certain percentage of allotted land to open public amenities, such as cafeteria and food zones, to have additional revenue stream to ensure sustainability of business (Madhya Pradesh EV policy has made similar provision),'' it said.

The Aayog also suggested that the electricity regulator should be mandated to provide mechanism for approval of rate-basing of utility investments in building EV charging infrastructure.

It also pitched for providing opportunity to battery swapping stations to participate in real-time and ancillary service markets.

The government had notified the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020, which seeks to enhance national energy security, mitigate adverse environmental impacts from road transport vehicles and boost domestic manufacturing capabilities for EVs.

In addition to this, the government has notified the FAME-II scheme to stimulate the country's EV market, de-licensed the charging infrastructure business, and specified guidelines and standards for charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Currently, the overall share of EVs and low-carbon road transport technology in the total vehicle sales in the country stands at less than 1 per cent.

Although, several policy measures have been taken to increase adoption of clean mobility in India. However, the country is still awaiting to witness a large-scale adoption of EVs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Unions to protest on May Day, demand free universal vaccination

A joint platform of 10 central trade unions on Wednesday decided to press the government for free universal vaccination, Rs 7,500 per month cash transfer for poor families and free 10 kg ration for them, among others, during the pandemic. T...

C'garh: Man jumps to death from second floor of AIIMS in Raipur

A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS building in Chhattisgarhs Raipur in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.Dilip Kumar, an employment ass...

HP: Man convicted in Gudiya rape-murder case

A court here on Wednesday convicted a 28-year-old man in connection with the rape and murder of a 16-year-old schoolsgirl in a forest in Himachal Pradeshs Kotkhai town four years ago.Special Judge Rajeev Bhardwaj held Anil Kumar alias Nillu...

Stage set for final phase of UP panchayat polls on Thursday

The voting in the fourth and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections will be held on Thursday amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Over 5.27 lakh candidates are in the fray for more than 2.10 lakh seats across 17 districts in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021