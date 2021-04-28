Left Menu

SIS records net profit of Rs 102 cr in Q4

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 20:02 IST
SIS records net profit of Rs 102 cr in Q4

Security and Intelligence Services India Ltd Group on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 102 crore for the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

The company, which is also into the cash logistics business, had earned a profit of Rs 107 crore in the corresponding January-March quarter of the previous financial year.

Its revenue for the quarter increased 10.7 per cent at Rs 2,445.2 crore, against Rs 2,209.7 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement.

For the cash logistics solutions segment, the revenue during the quarter has seen a jump of 44.4 per cent to Rs 100 crore from Rs 69 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

For the full financial year 2020-21, the company's net profit rose 26 per cent to Rs 367 crore from Rs 292 crore in 2019-20.

At the same time, revenue for the fiscal was up 7.6 per cent at Rs 9,127.1 crore from Rs 8,485.2 crore in the previous fiscal.

''The financial year 2020-21 has been a year of validation.

''The 7.6 per cent y-o-y revenue growth and the highest-ever profit of Rs 367 crore in year of GDP contraction underline three unique characteristics of SIS,'' SIS Group Managing Director Rituraj Kishore Sinha said.

The company's essential services are a fundamental need of society leading to inelastic demand, he said. Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) remains intact at about 20 per cent across varying growth years as working capital intensity adjusts, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Reliance Industries to set up 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Jamnagar

Reliance Industries Ltd RIL will set up a 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital with oxygen facility at Jamnagar in Gujarats Saurashtra region where it operates the worlds largest crude oil refinery, with the 400-bed facility getting operational in t...

U.S. Supreme Court justices debate cheerleader's free speech case

U.S. Supreme Court justices heard arguments on Wednesday on whether public schools can punish students for what they say off campus in a case involving a former Pennsylvania cheerleaders foul-mouthed social media post that could impact the ...

Germany's Merkel calls for human rights dialogue with China to resume

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Wednesday for dialogue with Beijing on human rights to resume as soon as possible, in her last government consultations with China as leader of Europes biggest economy.Merkel said the regular consul...

Teenager charged after armed incident at UK college

A teenager has been charged after students and staff at a college in southern England were forced to evacuate earlier this week following reports of gunshot fire on campus.Sandijs Dreimanis, 18, appeared in court Wednesday charged with poss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021