Left Menu

Investments in spectrum, capacities to improve coverage, user experience: Airtel CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 20:46 IST
Investments in spectrum, capacities to improve coverage, user experience: Airtel CEO

Airtel is focused on ensuring its services offer predictability to customers in ''these tough times'' and has made an investment of over Rs 18,000 crores to buy spectrum that will ''dramatically'' improve indoor coverage in coming months, its Chief Executive Officer Gopal Vittal has said.

In a note to subscribers amid the ''tragic and devastating second wave of COVID-19'', Vittal said that the company has taken multiple steps to ensure that its coverage and user experience improves.

Vittal affirmed the company's commitment to the safety and convenience of its customers, through contactless home delivery of SIMs and online payments, and also highlighted security-related measures amid a ''massive increase in cyber frauds''.

''We know that our services can offer some predictability in these tough times,'' Vittal wrote.

On the strengthening of networks, he said the company has made an investment of over Rs 18,000 crores to buy a ''precious spectrum that will dramatically improve indoor coverage in the coming months''.

''We have also invested an additional Rs 20,000 crores to enhance our capacities so that your experience improves even as your consumption rises,'' he informed.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per TRAI quarterly sector update, the volume of total wireless data usage rose almost 4.7 per cent on a sequential basis during the December quarter. The average wireless data usage per subscriber per month was at 12.13 GB, for the sector.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the volume of total wireless data usage increased to 26,405 petabytes during the quarter ended December 2020.

Vittal, in his letter to customers, further said Airtel can now ensure contactless home delivery of SIMs, making the entire process safer and more convenient for customers.

''All our staff have been trained to adhere to the highest safety standards. In addition, you can easily make payments online from the safety of your home,'' Vittal added.

Warning that there has been a ''massive'' surge in cyber frauds, Vittal observed, ''as usual, fraudsters are always finding new ways to trick you''.

''This is why we have launched an industry-first feature of `Safe Pay'. This is simply the safest method of paying online in the country. It provides an additional layer of security for every transaction,'' he said.

Before a user actually makes a payment, the network intelligence throws up a message asking them to confirm the transaction.

''In addition, with a maximum balance of Rs 2 lakh, Airtel Payments Bank is a perfect secondary account for all your transactions. And you can link a UPI app to your account,'' Vittal explained. The top honcho at Airtel also invited user feedback on what the company can do better ''in this very unfortunate time that India is passing through''.

India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI launches latest round of surveys to get inputs for monetary policy

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of the latest round of households surveys to capture inflation expectations and consumer confidence, which provides useful inputs for its monetary policy. The central bank has been regularl...

Moldova leader calls July 11 snap parliamentary election 

Moldovan President Maia Sandu dissolved parliament on Wednesday and called a snap election for July 11, shortly after the countrys Constitutional Court cancelled a state of emergency that lawmakers had approved.The Constitutional Court has ...

U.S. investigators raid Giuliani apartment, seize electronics -New York Times

Federal investigators on Wednesday searched the New York City apartment of former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, who later became President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, seizing electronic devices as they stepped up a criminal investigation, the ...

Total COVID vaccination across India nears 15-cr mark, over 20 lakh doses given on Wednesday

The total COVID-19 vaccination across the country inched closer to the 15-crore mark with more than 20 lakh vaccine doses given till 8 pm on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said.The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021