Left Menu

Spotify sees double-digit MAU growth with 'meaningful contribution' from US, India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 21:10 IST
Spotify sees double-digit MAU growth with 'meaningful contribution' from US, India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Music streaming platform Spotify on Wednesday said its monthly active user (MAU) base has seen healthy double-digit growth in the March 2021 quarter over the year-ago period with ''meaningful contributions'' from markets such as the US, Russia, and India.

The total monthly active users (MAU) for the platform grew 24 per cent year-on-year to 356 million in the quarter, ''finishing within our guidance range but modestly below our internal expectations''.

Spotify had guided for its total MAUs to be in the range of 354-364 million in the first quarter of 2021.

''In Q1, we added 11 million MAUs, which drove healthy double-digit Y/Y growth across all regions. We saw meaningful contributions from markets such as the US, Mexico, Russia, and India. However, growth was lower than plan in Latin America and Europe. In aggregate, the performance of our newly launched markets was in line with our expectations,'' a statement said.

It added that global consumption hours continued to grow meaningfully in the first quarter on a y-o-y (year-over-year) basis.

Per-user consumption grew in developed regions such as North America and Europe while developing regions showed signs of improvement but remained below pre-COVID levels, Spotify noted.

''I'm pleased with the continuing momentum we are seeing across many aspects of our business this quarter, including our subscriber growth. 2020 was a very strong year for Spotify and we believe Spotify is well-positioned to continue to extend our leadership globally as we move forward," Spotify Chief Executive Officer and founder Daniel Ek said.

Spotify's premium subscribers base grew 21 per cent y-o-y to 158 million in the quarter, hitting the top end of its guidance range of 155-158 million.

The company's total revenue grew 16 per cent to 2,147 million euros in the March 2021 quarter from the year-ago period. On a constant currency basis, the revenue was higher by 22 per cent y-o-y.

For the June quarter, Spotify expects its total MAUs to be between 366-373 million, and the total premium subscriber base to be in the range of 162-166 million. It expects total revenue to be between 2.16-2.36 billion euros in the second quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI launches latest round of surveys to get inputs for monetary policy

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of the latest round of households surveys to capture inflation expectations and consumer confidence, which provides useful inputs for its monetary policy. The central bank has been regularl...

Moldova leader calls July 11 snap parliamentary election 

Moldovan President Maia Sandu dissolved parliament on Wednesday and called a snap election for July 11, shortly after the countrys Constitutional Court cancelled a state of emergency that lawmakers had approved.The Constitutional Court has ...

U.S. investigators raid Giuliani apartment, seize electronics -New York Times

Federal investigators on Wednesday searched the New York City apartment of former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, who later became President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, seizing electronic devices as they stepped up a criminal investigation, the ...

Total COVID vaccination across India nears 15-cr mark, over 20 lakh doses given on Wednesday

The total COVID-19 vaccination across the country inched closer to the 15-crore mark with more than 20 lakh vaccine doses given till 8 pm on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said.The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021