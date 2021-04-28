Rlys COVID care coaches: 2,990 beds, 103 admissions till date, 64 patients using services

Over the last two weeks, the Indian Railways has deployed 191 coaches for COVID care across the country, received 103 admissions with 64 patients availing its services currently, a statement from the national transporter said on Wednesday.

In total, the Railways has provided 2,990 beds. The Railways has prepared 4,000 coaches with 64,000 beds as isolation wards for COVID patients, which will be provided to states on demand, it said. According to the Railways, at present isolation coaches are being deployed at Nandrubar in Maharashtra, 58 patients are currently utilising the facility. Cumulatively, up till now, 85 admissions were registered with subsequent discharge of patients by the state health authorities. A total of 330 beds are still available.

In Delhi, the Railways has catered to the full demand of the government for 75 COVID care coaches with a capacity of 1,200 beds. A total of 50 coaches are positioned at Shakurbasti and 25 coaches at Anand Vihar stations. Five admissions were registered as on date. A total of 1,196 beds are still available.

With regard to the demand by the Madhya Pradesh government for two coaches, the Ratlam Division of the Western Railway has deployed 22 coaches with a capacity of 320 beds at Tihi station near Indore. At Bhopal, where 20 coaches are deployed, there were 13 admissions with one discharge according to latest data. A total of 280 beds are available at this facility.

''The utilisation of these facilities in the above-mentioned states, as per the latest records, cumulatively registers 103 admissions with 39 subsequent discharges. Presently, 64 COVID-19 patients are utilising the isolation coaches.

''In Uttar Pradesh, though coaches have not yet been requisitioned by state government, 10 coaches each are placed at Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli and Nazibabad totalling to a capacity of 800 beds (50 coaches),'' the Railways ministry said.

