UTI AMC reports Q4 consolidated profit of Rs 134 cr

UTI Asset Management Company on Thursday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 133.62 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had reported loss of Rs 27.58 crore in the correspondence period a year ago.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review more than doubled to Rs 289.24 crore, from Rs 136.32 crore in the January-March period of fiscal 2019-20, UTI Asset Management Company said in a regulatory filing.

The board of the company also recommended a final dividend of Rs 17 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Shares of UTI Asset Management Company were trading 1.98 per cent higher at Rs 621 apiece on BSE.

