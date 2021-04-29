Left Menu

VVDN announces untimely demise of the Co-founder & CEO, Bhupender Saharan

The Board will continue to extend its support to best maximize VVDNs performance over the long term. On behalf of the management team, Puneet Agarwal, Vivek Bansal and Murali Jayaraman issued the following statement ,Bhupi had built a strong foundation at VVDN with a passionate and dedicated team.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 29-04-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:50 IST
Puneet Agarwal appointed as the new CEO GURUGRAM, India, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great sadness and a heavy heart we inform the demise of our esteemed co-founder and CEO, Bhupender Saharan (''Bhupi''). Bhupi passed away in a tragic accident on the fateful night of April 22nd, 2021. A visionary Bhupi was an accomplished entrepreneur and an amazing human being. He was not just the co-founder, but the face, the inspiration and the voice of VVDN. Bhupi will be remembered for his love and dedication to VVDN and will be greatly missed. His exceptional work ethic, long term commitment to customers, partners and suppliers, unwavering desire to always do the right thing and his belief that his team were integral to both his personal and the company's success made him truly one of a kind. On behalf of our Board of Directors, founding team and employees, we extend our deepest condolences to Bhupi's family.

Ramesh Singh, Chairman of the VVDN Board of Directors, issued the following statement on behalf of the Board of Directors: ''Bhupi leaves behind a company built on his passion and commitment with the spirit that will forever be the foundation of VVDN. It is now our responsibility to take forward the legacy of Bhupi and fulfil our vision of making VVDN a leading Premier Electronics Engineering and Manufacturing Company. Bhupi's passion, perseverance and tenacity will continue to guide us all. To continue VVDN's journey, Puneet Agarwal (Co-founder and President Global Sales and Wireless Engineering ) has been appointed the company's new CEO and will lead the VVDN family through its journey to achieve company's vision. Entire VVDN Team and the Board is extremely confident that Puneet, with the support of its other co-Founders (Vivek Bansal and Murali Jayaraman) will continue to work with the same unwavering energy and spirit to honor and celebrate Bhupi's extraordinary life. The Board will continue to extend its support to best maximize VVDN's performance over the long term.'' On behalf of the management team, Puneet Agarwal, Vivek Bansal and Murali Jayaraman issued the following statement ,''Bhupi had built a strong foundation at VVDN with a passionate and dedicated team. VVDN is well-positioned to continue supporting its customers and all stakeholders with the same momentum and spirit. The out-pouring of tremendous support received from the customers, partners, and suppliers for Bhupi's personal relationship is much appreciated, and with Puneet's leadership going forward we strive to maintain and continue to grow this confidence.'' With deepest condolences, Team VVDN Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1499139/VVDN_Technologies_Bhupender_Saharan.jpg PWR PWR

