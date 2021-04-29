Merck quarterly profit falls on COVID-19 hit

Merck & Co Inc reported a 1.2% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by a drop in visits to the doctor's office because of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the year in the United States.

The company said sales took an about $600 million hit due to lower visits to the doctors' office due to the pandemic. Net earnings fell to $3.18 billion, or $1.25 per share, in the first-quarter ended March 31, from $3.22 billion, or $1.26 per share, a year ago.

