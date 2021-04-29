Amid COVID wave, Sebi eases compliance norms; gives more time for cos to file financial results

Easing compliance requirements amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Sebi on Thursday gave a 45-day relaxation for companies to file their fourth-quarter results as well as an additional one-month time to submit their annual results.

The move comes after the regulator received representations from listed entities, industry associations and market participants requesting extension of timelines for various filings and relaxation from certain compliance obligations due to the second COVID wave and restrictions imposed by various states.

With respect to quarterly financial results, companies have been given 45 days till June 30, 2021 to file their March quarter results, Sebi said in a circular.

Under the rules, firms are required to file their financial results within 45 days from the end of a quarter. As per that time frame, the deadline is May 15.

In the case of submitting results for the year ended March 31, the watchdog has extended the time till June 30.

Normally, listed companies are required to file their annual results within 60 days from the end of a financial year.

Listed entities are permitted to use digital signature certifications for authentication of filings/ submissions made to the stock exchanges under the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations for all filings until December 31, 2021.

