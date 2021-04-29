Left Menu

Hindustan Unilever reports 45 pc rise in Q4 consolidated net at Rs 2,190 cr

Our purpose-led brands and capabilities were further strengthened during the year and this positions us well to serve our consumers during this turbulent period. The companys focus firmly remains behind delivering volume-led competitive growth, Mehta added.The recent surge in COVID cases is of serious concern and ensuring safety and wellbeing of people remains our top priority, he said adding HUL would continue to work closely with governments, health authorities and its partners to support the needs of the society and the nation to overcome this adversity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:47 IST
Hindustan Unilever reports 45 pc rise in Q4 consolidated net at Rs 2,190 cr

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday reported a 45 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,190 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, riding on strong volume growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,512 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, HUL said in a regulatory filing.

The company's consolidated total income stood at Rs 12,542 crore, as against Rs 9,475 crore in the year-ago period.

For the fiscal 2020-21, the company said its consolidated net profit was at Rs 7,999 crore, as compared to Rs 6,756 crore in 2019-20, a growth of 18 per cent.

Consolidated total income for FY21 was at Rs 47,438 crore, as against Rs 40,415 crore in FY20, the company said.

''Our in-quarter performance was strong on both the top-line and bottom-line. Despite challenging times, in FY'21 our business ecosystem has withstood the disruption and demonstrated agility and resilience across the value chain,'' HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said.

He further said, ''we have delivered on our multi-stakeholder business model. Our purpose-led brands and capabilities were further strengthened during the year and this positions us well to serve our consumers during this turbulent period.'' The company's focus firmly remains behind delivering volume-led competitive growth, Mehta added.

''The recent surge in COVID cases is of serious concern and ensuring safety and wellbeing of people remains our top priority,'' he said adding HUL would continue to work closely with governments, health authorities and its partners to support the needs of the society and the nation to overcome this adversity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

One Piece Chapter 1012 delayed for Golden Week Holiday, spoilers, release date, & more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Global community rushes medical supplies, relief materials to India to combat COVID surge

The international community on Thursday rushed much-needed medical supplies, relief materials, life-saving drugs as well as finance assistance to India to help the country combat the massive surge in the coronavirus cases.India is strugglin...

No more marching but actor Leslie Jordan proud to break gay ground

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, April 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - His marching days are over but Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan is proud for bringing LGBT life into U.S. living rooms and helping bust prejudice with hit TV sitcom Will Grace...

Increased cancer risk for petroleum industry workers and people living near plants: New UN study

The findings add to increasing evidence of the health consequences of air pollution from petroleum extraction and refining.Types of cancer riskThe review identified an increased risk of mesothelioma, skin melanoma, multiple myeloma, and c...

WPP refuses to pay Sorrell's share awards over alleged leaks

WPP, the worlds biggest advertising company, on Thursday said it would not pay former CEO Martin Sorrell his share incentive awards due to what it said were leaks of confidential client information to the media.WPP said in its annual report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021