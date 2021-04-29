Left Menu

U.S. FDA proposes ban on menthol cigarettes, faces tough battle

According to a Bernstein research estimate, British American Tobacco generates 55% of its cigarette volumes in the United States from menthols, led by its Newport brand, compared with 30% for Imperial Brands and 17% for Altria Group. The FDA said it was working toward issuing proposed product standards within the next year in its move to ban menthol as a flavor in cigarettes and ban all flavors in cigars.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:56 IST
U.S. FDA proposes ban on menthol cigarettes, faces tough battle
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars in the United States, a win for anti-tobacco and civil rights groups, but a move that could erase a huge chunk of sales for cigarette manufacturers.

The FDA was forced to act by an April 29 court deadline to respond to a citizen's petition from 2013 seeking a ban on menthol cigarettes that activists say impact Black Americans proportionately higher from the industry's marketing. Altria Group Inc and Reynolds America, a unit of British American Tobacco Plc, said they would evaluate the latest proposal, but stated that the published science on the matter does not support regulating or banning menthol cigarettes.

Shares of Altria, British America Tobacco and Imperial Brands Plc were down about 1%. Imperial's U.S. business, ITG Brands, said the announcement was disappointing, but not unexpected.

"We are hopeful that FDA will follow the law and prioritize sound policy and science over political pressure," said ITG, which houses the Winston and Kool cigarette brands. According to a Bernstein research estimate, British American Tobacco generates 55% of its cigarette volumes in the United States from menthols, led by its Newport brand, compared with 30% for Imperial Brands and 17% for Altria Group.

The FDA said it was working toward issuing proposed product standards within the next year in its move to ban menthol as a flavor in cigarettes and ban all flavors in cigars. For decades, anti-smoking groups sounded the alarm on mentholated cigarettes, arguing they contribute to disproportionate health burdens on Black communities and play a role in luring young people into smoking.

"Banning menthol - the last allowable flavor - in cigarettes and banning all flavors in cigars will help save lives, particularly among those disproportionately affected by these deadly products," Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/3u5oomP) The ban, however, is likely to take years to implement with looming legal challenges from the tobacco industry, which has repeatedly battled the FDA to try and block anti-tobacco regulation.

Menthol cigarettes, banned in many U.S. states including California and Massachusetts, account for more than a third of the industry's overall market share even as smoking rates have declined in the United States for many years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sukhbir Badal, activists of SAD student wing booked for flouting COVID guidelines

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal along with several other activists of the partys student wing have been booked for allegedly flouting COVID-19 guidelines by holding a gathering at Punjabs Muktsar district, police said on Thursday.Several acti...

Four held for black marketing of oxygen concentrators in Delhi

Four men were arrested here for alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators and selling them at high prices, police said on Thursday.The accused were identified as Himanshu Khurana 26, a resident of Vijay Nagar Singh Storey, Pawan Mitta...

Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra, others raise COVID vaccine shortage; May miss launch date for inoculation of 18+

Eds Combining related stories, adding background details New DelhiPunjabGujarat, Apr 29 PTI With less than 48 hours to go for the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive for all adults in the country, several states, including Punjab, Guj...

Germany, Russia flag hydrogen cooperation

Germany will need natural gas from Russia as a bridging technology as it moves to cleaner energy but also will seek cooperation on its hydrogen strategy, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said at a Russian-German conference on Thursday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021