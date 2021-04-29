Left Menu

COVID: Sebi gives more time to brokers, clearing members for compliance with rules

In view of the prevailing situation due to the pandemic and representation received from the Association of National Exchanges Members of India ANMI, stock exchanges and depositories, Sebi said it has decided to extend the timelines for compliance with certain regulatory requirements by trading as well as clearing members, depository participants and KYC registration agencies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:04 IST
COVID: Sebi gives more time to brokers, clearing members for compliance with rules

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday extended timelines for compliance with certain regulatory requirements by trading members, clearing members and depository participants in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline for maintaining call recordings of orders or instructions received from clients has been extended till June 30, 2021, Sebi said in a circular. Also, the regulator has given time till June-end to brokers for operating the trading terminals from designated alternate locations. In addition, Sebi has extended time till July 31 with regard to submission of internal audit report as well as net worth certificate for half year ended March 2021, risk based supervision report, filing report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) applications and making submission of cyber security and cyber resilience audit report for the period ended March 2021, among others. In view of the prevailing situation due to the pandemic and representation received from the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI), stock exchanges and depositories, Sebi said it has decided to extend the timelines for compliance with certain regulatory requirements by trading as well as clearing members, depository participants and KYC registration agencies. In addition, Sebi has given relaxation in time period for certain activities, including redressal of investor grievances, processing of demat requests and closure of demat account carried out by depository participants. During the period from April 1 to June 30, timeline permitted for redressal of grievances has been extended to 30 days. As per the norms, KYC (Know Your Customer) application form and supporting documents of clients need to be uploaded on a system of KRA (KYC Registration Agency) within 10 days. In this regard, Sebi said ''till June 30, documents may be uploaded on to the system of KRA within 15 working days''. A 30-day period after June 30 will be given to clear the backlog. In a separate circular, the regulator has clarified that it has added certain relaxations from compliance requirement till July 31 with regard to processing of the demat request form by registrar of share transfer agent (RTA). With regard to the half-yearly Internal Audit Report (IAR) to be submitted by RTAs within 45 days from the closure of the half year, Sebi said the timeline of May 15 for submission of such report for the half-year ended March 31, has been extended to July 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assailant in kindergarten knife attack in Southern China has mental disorder: Police

Guangxi China, April 29 ANISputnik The suspect who carried out the knife attack at a kindergarten in the city of Beiliu in southwestern Chinas Guangxi province has a mental illness, local police said on Thursday. On April 29, law enforcemen...

Zensar Q4 net profit rises 27.6 pc to Rs 90.5 cr

IT company Zensar Technologies on Thursday reported a 27.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 90.5 crore for the March 2021 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 70.9 crore in the January-March 2020 period, Zensar s...

Cognizant to contribute USD 1.5 million towards fight against COVID-19 in India

IT services major Cognizant on Thursday said it is providing USD 1.5 million about Rs 10 crore towards operationalising efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.Cognizant, which has about two lakh employees in India...

Gujarat's 18-45 age group vaccination drive to start latest by May 15: Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday made it clear that the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group in the state will start latest by May 15 instead of the first day of the next month.Earlier in the day, the state gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021