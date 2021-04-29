Left Menu

One out of every 100 mobile users in Kenya and Nigeria affected by stalkerware

Amongst other things, stalkerware can enable the perpetrator to trick a victim’s location, read their messages, view their photos and videos, eavesdrop on telephone conversations, and see everything typed on the keypad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 29-04-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 22:55 IST
One out of every 100 mobile users in Kenya and Nigeria affected by stalkerware
Kaspersky’s analysis of mobile threats in 2020 shows that in Kenya 7% of users were affected by malware, and 13% by adware. Image Credit: ANI

With Kaspersky (africa.Kaspersky.com) research showing that stalkerware affected one out of every 100 mobile users in Kenya and Nigeria in 2020 and malware every four out of 100 in South Africa, consumers must remain vigilant when it comes to their online activities if they are to keep themselves safe from the growing threat of cyberattacks.

"Even though these numbers might seem low, especially when it comes to stalkerware, it bears mentioning that this form of attack is focused on specific individuals. So, unlike general malware that is distributed on a massive scale, stalkerware is a more personal crime that has life and death consequences for the individual affected, for example, a perpetrator can track down their estranged partner with ill intentions, or human trafficking rings targeting children," says Lehan van den Heever, Enterprise Cyber Security Advisor for Kaspersky in Africa.

Amongst other things, stalkerware can enable the perpetrator to trick a victim's location, read their messages, view their photos and videos, eavesdrop on telephone conversations, and see everything typed on the keypad.

"Our research shows that almost 54 000 (https://bit.ly/3xx8x2h) users globally were affected by stalkerware apps in 2020. The fact that these are growing momentum in Africa should be cause for concern. And even though South Africa has not been affected by these attacks yet, it is only a matter of time before mobile users in the country start experiencing the dangers of stalkerware," he says.

To help combat this, Kaspersky released the TinyCheck (https://bit.ly/3xuBYCe) tool designed to find stalker was without its operator knowing. It has recently been updated to help uncover all types of geo-tracking apps that identify people's movements using their GPS data.

"Over and above the threat of stalker were, our research shows that malware and adware, although again rather low, still remain cyber threats that we urge users in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria to be cognisant of and protect against," adds van den Heever.

Kaspersky's analysis of mobile threats in 2020 shows that in Kenya 7% of users were affected by malware, and 13% by adware. In Nigeria, the situation is similar, also showing that 7% of users were impacted by malware and 17% by adware. In South Africa, 4% of users were targeted with malware and 7% with adware.

"While we advocate that mobile users must protect their devices with a strong password, they should also never leave their phones unattended. Furthermore, it is important to block the installation of apps from third-party sources in their device settings and install a reliable mobile antivirus solution that detects and warns them about stalker were and other malware. Lastly, do not click on links in spam emails," concludes van den Heever.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Noida CMO denies threatening woman of imprisonment for remdesivir plea

Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri on Thursday refuted a womans allegation that he had told her she would be jailed if she visited his office again for remdesivir injection for her family member.Ohri said such incidents an...

'Light at end of the tunnel': New York mayor envisions full reopening by July 1

New York City aims to fully reopen on July 1 after more than a year of closures and capacity restrictions, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday, citing satisfactory progress in vaccinating its more than 8 million residents. We are ready to...

Kremlin critic Navalny defiant but gaunt after ending hunger strike

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin as a naked, thieving king on Thursday, looking gaunt but defiant in a courtroom video link from prison, his first public appearance since ending a hunger strike last w...

HC for swift probe, trial in black marketing of COVID-19 drugs

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said in order to deter unscrupulous persons from indulging in black marketing of life-saving drugs like Remdesivir, police and courts should ensure that probe and trial in such cases are completed swiftly.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021