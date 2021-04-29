Business briefs 2

Cigniti Technologies on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 15.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 24.67 crore during the quarter ended March 2021.

The company, which provides engineering and software testing services, had registered a net profit of Rs 29.26 crore during the January-March 2020 quarter, Cigniti said in a BSE filing. Revenue from operations was flat at Rs 233.02 crore in the quarter under review from the year-ago period. For FY21, net profit declined over 13 per cent to Rs 105.35 crore, while revenue was higher by 3 per cent to Rs 896.53 crore over the previous fiscal.

''We continued to generate a positive cash flow. I am happy that the board recommended maiden dividend of 25 per cent and as a part of prudent governance, we have also approved a dividend policy for the benefit of the investors,'' Cigniti Technologies Chairman and MD C V Subramanyam said.

* * * Wipro, Citrix, Hewlett Packard Enterprise partner to accelerate remote working solutions * IT services major Wipro Ltd on Thursday said it has strengthened its alliance with Citrix Systems, Inc and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and the partnership will provide enterprises with solutions to accelerate remote working.

The solution offers a seamless framework to enable a unified experience for organisations, and will be delivered through a pay-per-use model that is subscription-based, agile, elastic, and offers a consistent cloud experience, a statement said.

It aims to help clients accelerate their digital transformation efforts and work towards building a resilient enterprise that can operate successfully as a hybrid workplace in the new normal, it added. Wipro will integrate its Desktop as a Service platform, virtuadesk, and Wipro's Digital Workspace solution with a host of services offered by Citrix and HPE.

* * * Sochcast acquires Podcash New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Sochcast Media, a homegrown immersive audio platform and podcast content creation company, on Thurdsay said it has acquired Podcash.

Podcash is a marketplace for podcasters, advertisers and guests to create a full stack audio suite. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Sochcast CEO Anil Srivatsa said, ''The acquisition of Podcash and the induction of Garima and Ronit into the Sochcast team will attract independent sochcasters who have been waiting long for someone to help them monetise their content at a single place.'' Sochcast co-founder Harvinderjit Singh Bhatia said the company is building new revenue streams like subscription and sachet pricing to further enhance opportunities for content creators to earn.

