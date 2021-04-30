Portugal, Spain to fully reopen land border on May 1 after COVID restrictions

Portugal, Spain to fully reopen land border on May 1 after COVID restrictionsReuters | Lisbon | Updated: 30-04-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 00:59 IST
The land border between Portugal and Spain will reopen for all travel on Saturday after more than three months of restrictions and border checks to reduce the risk of COVID-19 contagion, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Thursday.
Only citizens and residents returning to the country have been allowed to cross, as well as vehicles transporting goods.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
