Left Menu

Indian envoy interacts with US business community on COVID-19 relief efforts

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 07:21 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 07:21 IST
Indian envoy interacts with US business community on COVID-19 relief efforts

India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu held an interaction with members of the business community on the current COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

The virtual meeting was hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

During the talks, Sandhu appraised the business community of the items that India is trying to identify and source, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders, ventilators and oxygen generation plants and COVID-19-related drugs like remdesivir and tocilizumab.

''Appreciated the Chamber for coordinating the swift response and resource mobilization by the US business community in support of India to meet the Covid challenge,'' Sandhu said in a tweet.

In the past few days, the US Chamber of Commerce has mobilised support, brought together partners from other industry bodies and coordinated with the US government to deliver critical medical supplies to India.

Significant additional supplies of medical equipment are being dispatched by the private sector.

Earlier the US Chamber had urged the Biden administration to release unused AstraZeneca vaccine doses for use in India.

Sandhu said he had an “important conversation” with Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer.

The Ambassador said he highlighted the Indian government's decisions to facilitate import of vaccines and to fast-track emergency-use authorisations for those which have already been given approval in other countries.

“Discussed ways in which Pfizer could support healthcare efforts including vaccines in India, and strengthen our pandemic response,” he added.

The Ambassador said two US aircraft with oxygen equipment and other COVID-related supplies are on their way to India.

''Thank you @POTUS (President Joe Biden) for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with India during this challenging time,'' Sandhu tweeted.

WalMart CEO Dough McMillion had interacted with Sandhu a day earlier.

''My heart is breaking for our friends and associates across India as they battle a devastating surge in pandemic cases,'' McMillion said in a statement.

Walmart is diligently working to deliver oxygen and vital equipment to communities across the country, he said.

FedEx also issued a statement saying it was continuing its support to the fight against COVID-19 and had plans to send a dedicated aircraft with thousands of oxygen concentrators and critical aid for healthcare facilities in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-What we know about the Indian variant as coronavirus sweeps South Asia

India has recorded the worlds sharpest spike in coronavirus infections this month, with political and financial capitals New Delhi and Mumbai running out of hospital beds, oxygen and medicines. Scientists are studying what led to an unexpec...

Indian envoy interacts with US business community on COVID-19 relief efforts

Indias Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu held an interaction with members of the business community on the current COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.The virtual meeting was hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce on Thursday....

Former Trump lawyer Giuliani denies representing Ukrainians

Donald Trumps former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani denied on Thursday he had ever represented a Ukrainian national, a day after federal agents searched his Manhattan apartment and office as part of a probe into his business dealings in Ukra...

Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs

Five people have been arrested on charges stemming from the violent theft of two bulldogs belonging to pop star Lady Gaga and the shooting of a dog walker during the pets abduction in Hollywood earlier this year, authorities said on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021