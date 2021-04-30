Left Menu

Aviation Ministry permits Telangana govt to use drones for delivery of vaccines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 12:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday permitted the Telangana government to use drones for experimental delivery of vaccines within the visual line of sight.

The ministry's statement does not mention which particular vaccine will be part of this experimental delivery.

The ministry on Twitter said it has granted a conditional exemption to the Telangana government from the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021, for ''conducting experimental delivery of vaccines using drones within the visual line of sight range''.

This exemption will be valid for a period of one year or until further orders, it noted.

