China to suspend Air France Shanghai flight over COVID-19

China to suspend Air France Shanghai flight over COVID-19Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-04-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:00 IST
China's aviation regulator said on Friday that it would suspend an Air France flight from Paris to Shanghai for two weeks from May 10 due to COVID-19 cases.
Six passengers on the April 20 flight from Paris tested positive for coronavirus after arriving in Shanghai, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement on its website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
