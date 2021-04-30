Left Menu

China to suspend Air France Shanghai flight over COVID-19

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-04-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:00 IST
China's aviation regulator said on Friday that it would suspend an Air France flight from Paris to Shanghai for two weeks from May 10 due to COVID-19 cases.

Six passengers on the April 20 flight from Paris tested positive for coronavirus after arriving in Shanghai, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement on its website.

