LafargeHolcim helps govt with oxygen concentrators, cylinders

Swiss multinational cement giant LafargeHolcim, through its Indian subsidiary, is extending its support to the government and citizens by providing oxygen concentrators and cylinders, as the country fights against the second wave of the pandemic.

Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd, the step-down subsidiaries of LafarageHolcim India, are also setting up oxygen generation units at some of its plants and government hospitals to help the needy people, the company said in a statement.

LafarageHolcim India CEO Neeraj Akhoury said, ''As India valiantly braces the second wave of the pandemic, Ambuja Cements and ACC, the two operating entities of LafargeHolcim in India, are extending support to the government, employees, communities and citizens in these turbulent and difficult times.'' A total of 300 oxygen concentrators of 10 litres each, which can generate infinite medical grade oxygen, will be transported to the Delhi government soon, he added.

''LafargeHolcim India has also placed an order for procuring 100 oxygen concentrators of 10 litres each for its communities in three Rajasthan districts – Bundi, Pali and Nagaur, where the three cement plants Lakheri, Rabriyawas, and Mundwa are located,'' said Akhoury, who is also CEO and MD of Ambuja Cements as well as executive director of ACC.

In addition, an oxygen generation plant is being commissioned to be set up in the premises of the district hospital at Nagaur in the vicinity of its greenfield project at Mundwa in Rajasthan.

''With a capacity of 40-50 (cubic metre) and daily refilling of 175-200 cylinders, this plant is slated to be ready in the next three weeks,'' he said.

Plans are afoot to set up similar oxygen generating plants in government hospitals near its other greenfield (new) project site in Ametha (Madhya Pradesh) and cement plant at Tikaria (Uttar Pradesh).

Recently, ACC's Jamul plant in Chhattisgarh dispatched 150 jumbo oxygen cylinders to a government medical college at Rajnandgaon.

''Currently, we are mapping requirement for oxygen concentrators. Information, education and communication materials on the new variants, reduction in illness, self-care in under process,'' he added.

Besides, its CSR arm Ambuja Cement Foundation has facilitated the vaccination of over 75,000 beneficiaries in 1,988 villages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)