Singapore to block visitors from most South Asian countries

Singapore to block visitors from most South Asian countriesReuters | Singapore | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:24 IST
Singapore will block entry to visitors with recent travel history to Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka from May 2 due to sustained increases in COVID-19 cases in the region, its health ministry said on Friday.
The entry ban applies to long-term visa holders and short-term visitors. Singapore has already blocked visitors from India, which is battling a surge of infections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
