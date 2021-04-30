Left Menu

Core sectors' output up 6.8 pc in March due to base effect; contracts 7 pc in 2020-21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 18:59 IST
Core sectors' output up 6.8 pc in March due to base effect; contracts 7 pc in 2020-21

The output of eight core sectors grew by 6.8 per cent in March, the highest in 32 months, driven by base effect-led uptick in production of natural gas, steel, cement and electricity, official data showed on Friday.

The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at (-) 8.6 per cent in March 2020.

According to the commerce and industry ministry data, production of natural gas, steel, cement and electricity jumped 12.3 per cent, 23 per cent, 32.5 per cent and 21.6 per cent in March, as against (-) 15.1 per cent, (-) 21.9 per cent, (-) 25.1 per cent and (-) 8.2 per cent in March 2020, respectively.

Coal, crude oil, refinery products and fertiliser segments recorded negative growth during the month under review.

During 2020-21 (April-March), output of the eight sectors contracted by 7 per cent as against a positive growth of 0.4 per cent in 2019-20.

Commenting on the numbers, ICRA Ltd Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said the 6.8 per cent growth in March, a ''32-month high'', is due to the base effect.

The low base of the lockdown-hit April 2020 would push up the year-on-year expansion of the index of eight core industries to a sharp 50-70 per cent in April 2021, with exceptionally high growth expected in cement and steel, she added.

''However, we have observed a slackening in the sequential momentum in April 2021 in electricity demand, vehicle registrations, and generation of GST e-way bills, revealing the impact of the recent surge in COVID infections and localised restrictions.

''Based on the available data, we project the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) to record a sharp growth of 17.5-25 per cent in March 2021,'' she added.

In February, output of these sectors dipped by 3.8 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling falls versus the dollar as investors await BoE

The pound slipped against the dollar and euro on Friday, as traders awaited the Bank of Englands policy meeting next week.Sterling fell by as much fell as 0.7, on course for its worst day in over a month, and by 1410 GMT was at 1.3853. The ...

COVID-19: UAE healthcare group to set up field hospital in New Delhi

Amid the unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in India, UAE-based Aster DM Healthcare has signed a partnership to set up a 50-bed Covid-19 field hospital in New Delhi. In partnership with a hospital in the national capital, the group would ...

Brazil's Petrobras lowers fuel prices even as oil rises internationally

Brazilian oil company Petrobras will reduce diesel and gasoline prices at refineries by about 5 cents per liter from Saturday, the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers Abicom and consultancy and brokerage StoneX said on Friday.The move w...

Chamber asks FM for relief measures for trade, industry

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for relief measures for the trade and industry to revive their businesses during the second wave of the COVID-19.The local chapter o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021