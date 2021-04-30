Hindustan Zinc sets up oxygen bottling plant in Rajasthan

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 19:46 IST
Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc on Friday said it has set up an oxygen bottling plant at the Rajsamand district of Rajasthan which is producing 500 cylinders of life-saving gas per day.

The announcement comes at a time when the country is facing shortage of oxygen amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

Additionally, the company will soon commission a bottling plant with a production of 1,200 oxygen cylinders a day which will help meet the crunch of life saving gas, the company said in a statement.

''After providing liquid oxygen to the administration for treatment of COVID-19 patients, the company has gone a step beyond and is making 500 cylinders of oxygen available per day with an oxygen bottling plant set up specifically for this purpose,'' the statement said.

With a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, the company took the initiative of providing industrial oxygen supply to address the shortage of it in hospitals and health centres, it said.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has joined hands with the local body administration and health department to amplify its efforts for COVID-19 relief.

In addition to the bottling plant, the company has till date provided 101 tonne liquid oxygen to district administration. This will play a critical role in COVID-19 relief efforts.

There has been a huge influx of patients in hospitals which created a shortage of oxygen for respiratory treatments.

To further amplify these efforts and support the community, the company will help meet the demand for oxygen at hospitals in not just the areas of Rajsamand and Udaipur but also Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

''Considering the increasing demand for oxygen in the current situation, Hindustan Zinc has ramped up our efforts further to aid the government by establishing this oxygen bottling plant to directly convert available oxygen for use in hospitals,'' Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said.

Currently, Hindustan Zinc's oxygen plant has dedicated 100 per cent of its oxygen production for the community.

The Dariba Smelter Team erected the bottling plant within five days by working non-stop. So, it could produce 500 cylinders per day. Till date, 101 tonne liquid oxygen has been supplied.

