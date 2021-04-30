IMF creates new senior adviser post on gender issues

The International Monetary Fund is creating a new high level adviser position on gender issues to strengthen its work on gender equality and help member countries create more opportunities as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

Georgieva said during an online event that IMF economist Ratna Sahay, deputy director of the IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets Department, would fill the senior adviser on gender role.

