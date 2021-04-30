Left Menu

SpiceXpress airlifts 1,100 oxygen concentrators from Singapore

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:28 IST
SpiceJet's cargo division SpiceXpress on Friday said it has airlifted 1,100 oxygen concentrators from Singapore to Bengaluru in multiple consignments.

The first batch of 550 oxygen concentrators will arrive in Bengaluru at 8.15 pm, while the second consignment will arrive later tonight, SpiceJet said in a release.

The freighter arm of the Gurugram-based budget Cartier had on April 24 airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators followed by another consignment of 1,000 oxygen concentrators on Wednesday from Hong Kong to Delhi. These oxygen concentrators had been ordered by SpiceHealth for emergency use and distribution across India.

SpiceXpress had used its A340 wide-body cargo plane to airlift the 600 oxygen concentrators from the US while its B737 freighter aircraft is airlifting the concentrators from Singapore, the release said.

