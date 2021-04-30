Left Menu

Blast kills 27 people in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province - local official

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:22 IST
A huge blast in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province killed at least 27 people on Friday, a senior official said. The car bomb in the provincial capital of Pul-e Alam also injured 60 people, the head of Logar's provincial council, Hasibullah Stanekzai, said.

A ministry of interior official and a spokesman for Logar's governor confirmed the blast but did not comment on the number of casualties.

