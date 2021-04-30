Peru keeps GDP growth projection at 10% for 2021 amid election tailwinds

Peru maintained its economic growth projection at 10% for this year, despite the Andean nation continuing to be buffeted by a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and going into a second round of a presidential contest between candidates with stark ideological differences.

Economy Minister Waldo Mendoza said 10% growth was possible thanks to state benefits for struggling citizens and sectors and would represent the fastest rate registered since 1994, following a plunge of 11.6% in 2020 as the pandemic and lockdowns - including on mining firms - crushed output.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)