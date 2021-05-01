Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends lower, weighed down by Apple

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.53% to end at 33,879 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.72% to 4,181.21. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.85%, to 13,962.68.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 01:31 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street ends lower, weighed down by Apple
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street ended lower on Friday, with Apple, Alphabet and other tech-related companies weighing on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq despite recent strong quarterly earnings reports.

A day after the S&P 500 closed at a record high, Apple , Google-parent Alphabet and Facebook each gave back gains following upbeat quarterly reports this week. Amazon.com Inc was almost unchanged after it posted record profit late on Thursday and signaled that consumers would keep spending in a growing U.S. economy. Amazon had been up over 2% earlier in the session.

Twitter Inc plunged after it offered a tepid revenue forecast for the second quarter, saying user growth could slow as the boost seen during the pandemic fizzles. While megacap favorites posted largely strong earnings in the first quarter, their shares have struggled to maintain the upward trajectory that many had coming into reporting season.

"There is a sense that maybe next quarter is as good as it's going to get, and we're going to roll over, particularly among the Nasdaq stocks and Big Tech stocks that benefited from the pandemic," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Wealth Advisors in Palm Beach, Florida. Most of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes fell, with technology, materials and energy among the deepest decliners.

Of the 303 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported so far, 87% have topped analysts' earnings estimates, with Refinitiv IBES data now predicting a 46% jump in profit growth. Data on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending rebounded in March amid a surge in income as households received additional COVID-19 pandemic relief money from the government.

Despite Friday's weakness, the Nasdaq completed its sixth consecutive month of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has now shown monthly gains for the past three months. Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.53% to end at 33,879 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.72% to 4,181.21.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.85%, to 13,962.68. Chevron Corp dropped after its first-quarter profit fell 29%, hit by weaker refining margins and production losses.

AbbVie Inc rose after it reported strong results and raised its 2021 earnings forecast, helped by demand for its rheumatoid arthritis drug in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuelans celebrate beatification of 'doctor to the poor'

Venezuelans on Friday celebrated the beatification of Jose Gregorio Hernandez, a medic who became known as the doctor of the poor while treating the ill during the Spanish flu pandemic in the early 20th century. Pope Francis in 2020 began t...

U.S. hearing 'huge demand' from around world for vaccine doses -U.S. COVID-19 coordinator

The United States is hearing huge demand from countries around the world for vaccines not needed by Americans, the U.S. State Departments coordinator for global COVID-19 response, Gayle Smith, said on Friday.Smith told reporters that Washin...

U.S. marine felt 'unstoppable' until Afghanistan changed everything

Anthony Villarreal remembers waking up with what felt like an anvil pressing down on his chest. It was hard for me to catch my breath. I thought maybe I had the wind knocked out of me, the 35-year-old war veteran said.Villarreal, a corporal...

Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada

Pfizer Inc will next week start supplying Canada with COVID-19 vaccine made in its U.S. plant, a senior official said on Friday, making it the second country to receive doses from the Kalamazoo, Michigan facility. Reuters reported on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021