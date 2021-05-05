Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

ASIA-PACIFIC * India's coronavirus deaths rose by a record 3,780 during the last 24 hours, a day after the country crossed the grim milestone of 20 million infections, while S&P Global Ratings said the second wave could hurt the nation's near-term economic recovery.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 11:30 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden announced a goal to vaccinate 70% of adults with at least one COVID-19 shot by the July 4 Independence Day holiday and said the government would innoculate 12- to 15-year-olds as soon as allowed. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Everyone aged over 50 in Britain will be offered a third COVID-19 vaccination jab in the autumn in an attempt to eradicate the threat from the infection entirely by Christmas, the Times newspaper reported. * Madrid's conservative regional leader won a landslide re-election on Tuesday, propelled to victory by her refusal to close down bars and shops during the COVID-19 pandemic.

* British new car sales posted a 30-fold increase in April, according to preliminary data, as dealerships reopened to the public in England. * Portugal said it will protect the rights of migrant fruit and vegetable pickers, and keep them safe after a wave of infections in the sector revived concerns over the conditions they live in.

AMERICAS * The Canadian province of Alberta reported its first death of a patient from a rare blood clot condition after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, its chief medical officer confirmed late Tuesday.

* Canada's pandemic-era policy of turning back asylum-seekers trying to enter between official border crossings is unlawful and violates their rights, a legal action alleges. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India's coronavirus deaths rose by a record 3,780 during the last 24 hours, a day after the country crossed the grim milestone of 20 million infections, while S&P Global Ratings said the second wave could hurt the nation's near-term economic recovery. Eight Asiatic lions at a zoo have contracted the virus. * Australia's prime minister, under pressure to overturn rules barring travel from India, said it was "highly unlikely" travellers would face maximum penalties of five years jail and a A$66,000 ($51,000) fine.

* The ban on travellers from India by Australia has added "anxiety" for its cricketers after the Indian Premier League's (IPL) suspension, Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins said. * Japan is considering extending a coronavirus-spurred state of emergency in the capital, Tokyo, and other major urban areas, sources said on Wednesday, a move that could cast doubt on the planned Summer Olympics.

* Australia's most populous state on Wednesday reported its first locally acquired COVID-19 case in more than a month and health authorities are working to trace the source of the infection. * Nepal urgently needs at least 1.6 million AstraZeneca doses to administer second shots as it records a surge in new cases.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iraq's health minister resigned over a fire from an exploding oxygen tank at a Baghdad COVID-19 hospital last month.

* The United Arab Emirates has extended a ban on entry for travellers coming from India, the foreign ministry said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* CureVac said U.S. export restrictions on key materials are making it impossible to predict its short-term supply ramp-up in Europe. * Europe's medicines regulator said it has started a real-time review of Sinovac's vaccine, based on preliminary results from animal and human trials.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares were trying to avoid a fourth straight session of losses on Wednesday, as U.S. stock futures steadied in the wake of a pullback in large-cap tech darlings.

* Indonesia's economy shrank for the fourth straight quarter in January-March, but at a much more modest pace as the government boosted spending and higher commodity prices helped exports, statistics bureau data showed. * U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said making vaccines more widely available throughout the world is needed to end the coronavirus pandemic and foster economic recovery.

* The U.S. trade deficit jumped to a record high in March amid roaring domestic demand. (Compiled by Devika Syamnatha, Juliette Portala and Vinay Dwivedi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Sriraj Kalluvila and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

