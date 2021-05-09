Left Menu

Spain's Sanchez renews call for debt mutualization - newspaper

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 09-05-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 17:04 IST
Spain's Sanchez renews call for debt mutualization - newspaper
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday renewed his call for debt mutualization, saying it will help Europe better compete with other countries around the world. In an interview with Greek To Vima newspaper published on Sunday, Sanchez said that an agreement by the European Union on an unprecedented 750 billion euro ($912 billion) plan to finance the recovery of the block from the coronavirus pandemic has been a "great success".

However, Europe still needs to work to deepen its fiscal integration through a common banking and capital markets union. "A European fund and the full mutualization of debt are important issues so that we make a leap of high quality in the future of the EU," Sanchez said ahead of an official visit to Athens.

"Otherwise, we risk being left behind in a world which is becoming more and more competitive." Spain and Greece, with a high debt-to-GDP ratio, would benefit from some sort of collective borrowing which would ensure that their economies have equal chances of recovering from the pandemic with other less indebted countries.

However, Germany, among other nations, has long been opposed to issuing common debt with other European nations, arguing that it would stop individual countries from pursuing structural reforms and balancing their budgets. Spain and Greece, two popular tourist destinations in the Mediterranean, have also backed a joint EU vaccine certificate that will make it possible for travelers to prove they have been vaccinated against, or tested negative for, COVID-19.

Sanchez hoped that the so-called "green pass" will be ready ahead of the summer holiday season. ($1 = 0.8222 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's Sanchez renews call for debt mutualization - newspaper

Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday renewed his call for debt mutualization, saying it will help Europe better compete with other countries around the world. In an interview with Greek To Vima newspaper published on Sunday, Sanche...

Oxygen Express: Nearly 4,200 MT of liquid medical oxygen delivered across India

The Railways has delivered nearly 4,200 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in more than 268 tankers to various states since April 19, the national transporter said on Sunday.So far, 68 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journeys, it sa...

Afghan school blast toll rises to 58, families bury victims

The death toll from an explosion outside a school in Afghanistans capital Kabul has risen to 58, Afghan officials said on Sunday, with doctors struggling to provide medical care to at least 150 injured.The bombing on Saturday evening shook ...

Odisha govt allocates Rs 60 lakh to feed stray animals during lockdown

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday sanctioned Rs 60 lakh from Chief Minister Relief Fund CMRF to feed stray animals during the COVID-19 lockdown in five municipal corporations, 48 municipalities and 61 Notified Area Councils NAC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021