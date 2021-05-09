Left Menu

Steel maker Polaad sets up oxygen plant at Marathwada region

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 09-05-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 18:49 IST
Jalna-based steel maker Polaad has set up an oxygen generation plant at Marathwada region of Maharashtra with the cost of Rs 2.5 crore, and has begun to supply medical oxygen free of cost to COVID-19 patients, said its Director Nitin Kabra.

In view of the shortage of oxygen, Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar and District Collector Ravindra Binwade on April 16 called a meeting with steel industrialists and requested to generate oxygen for medical purposes.

Medical oxygen is important for COVID-19 patients, and people are running from pillar to post to procure oxygen.

Taking social responsibility, the board of directors of Polaad decided to set up the plant.

''We ordered a Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)-based company for installing the cryogenic oxygen plant. The engineers accelerated the work at war-footing; and within 18 days, they have erected the plant,'' he said.

The plant has the capacity to generate oxygen for 300 jumbo cylinders in a day. A total of 200 cylinders are kept for free distribution for medical purposes and 100 cylinders for use in the factory, he said.

The cryogenic plant separates air with high purity oxygen of more than 99.5 per cent. The resulting high purity product can be stored as a liquid and filled into cylinders, Kabra said.

He has appealed to the needy to take benefits for refilling oxygen cylinders free of cost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

