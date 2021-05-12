Left Menu

Allcargo Logistics brings in Parthasarathy, Mueller as independent directors

Allcargo Logistics on Wednesday announced appointment of V S Parthasarathy and a Swiss national, Martin Mueller as independent directors on its board. With Partha and Martin joining our Board...

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 13:59 IST
Allcargo Logistics brings in Parthasarathy, Mueller as independent directors

Allcargo Logistics on Wednesday announced appointment of V S Parthasarathy and a Swiss national, Martin Mueller as independent directors on its board. Parthasarathy was till recently Group CFO and CIO of Mahindra & Mahindra while Mueller is a former partner at global consulting giant McKinsey.

Mueller and Parthasarathy have also joined the board of Allcargo's wholly-owned subsidiary ECU Worldwide, the company said in a statement.

ECU Worldwide is a Belgian multinational, operating Allcargo Group's global operations with presence in over 160 markets and is the world's largest less-than-cargo load (LCL) consolidator. ''With Partha and Martin joining our Board... I expect this intellectual and diversified combination of cross-functional leadership and professional expertise will help us immensely as Allcargo prepares to move forward in its journey of excellence leading to meet our vision for the future,” said Shashi Kiran Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Allcargo Logistics.

Parthasarathy as CEO for the mobility business, and in Group CFO and CIO roles, has served the Indian conglomerate in diverse leadership roles for more than two decades, the statement said.

He has over three decades of rich professional experience across varied domains spanning HR, finance, M&A, IT and global operations.

Mueller, a graduate from Switzerland's university of St. Gallen, specialises in strategic growth of organizations with experience across Europe, APAC and the Middle East, among others.

He comes with a rich experience in the logistics industry, having advised several leading global logistics corporations over the years, according to the statement.

A part of the Avvashya Group, Allcargo Logistics operates out of more than 300 offices in 160 plus countries and is supported by a network of franchisee offices across the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway will not use AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, says daily VG

Norway will not resume its use of the COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca due to a risk of rare but harmful side-effects, newspaper VG reported on Wednesday.Prime Minister Erna Solberg is expected to announce at 1600 GMT whether Norway wil...

Amazon says EU court agrees it had no special Luxembourg tax treatment

Amazon on Thursday welcomed an EU court ruling annulling an EU order to Amazon to pay about 250 million euros 303.28 million in back taxes to Luxembourg.We welcome the Courts decision, which is in line with our long-standing position that w...

Ineos delays production start for new Grenadier 4x4

Production of Ineos first car, the off-roader Grenadier, will be pushed back to July 2022 to make sure rigorous testing targets are met following delays last year, the company said on Wednesday. Billionaire Jim Ratcliffes firm announced in ...

BRIEF-France Aims To Block UK Finance Firms From EU Over Fishing Rights Spat - Bloomberg News

May 12 Reuters - FRANCE AIMS TO BLOCK UK FINANCE FIRMS FROM EU OVER FISHING RIGHTS SPAT - BLOOMBERG NEWS FRENCH OFFICIALS LOOKING TO STALL A REGULATORY COOPERATION AGREEMENT ON FINANCE AS PART OF BROADER EFFORT TO BRING PRESSURE TO BEAR ON ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021