Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as tech shares weigh; gold rises amid inflation concerns

The Empire State Manufacturing Survey, produced by the New York Fed, showed the prices paid index rose to a record 83.5, the highest since the data series began in 2001, said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co. Wall Street's declines follow the S&P 500's biggest one-day jump in more than a month on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 01:11 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as tech shares weigh; gold rises amid inflation concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Stock indexes were lower globally on Monday with technology shares on Wall Street falling, while U.S. Treasury yields traded little changed even after a report showing the highest prices ever paid in a May manufacturing survey for New York State. The S&P 500 technology sector was down 0.9% and was the biggest drag on the benchmark index.

Concerns over inflationary pressure helped to lift gold prices to their highest in more than three months, however. The Empire State Manufacturing Survey, produced by the New York Fed, showed the prices paid index rose to a record 83.5, the highest since the data series began in 2001, said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co.

Wall Street's declines follow the S&P 500's biggest one-day jump in more than a month on Friday. While the week is expected to be relatively quiet for economic data, investors will be anxious to see minutes on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month which could shed more light on the policymakers' outlook on an economic rebound.

"The volatility has picked up because a lot of the good news has been priced in, and last week we finally saw fears of inflation," said Greg Marcus, managing director, UBS Private Wealth Management. The spread of the coronavirus was also a drag in some markets, with Singapore reporting the highest number of local infections in months and Taiwan seeing a spike in cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.96 points, or 0.18%, to 34,319.17, the S&P 500 lost 12.67 points, or 0.30%, to 4,161.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 83.23 points, or 0.62%, to 13,346.75. The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.05% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.14%.

In the Treasury market, the yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes was near unchanged at 1.642%, below a spike to 1.77% in late March. The dollar was steady near recent lows as new restrictions in Asia to contain COVID-19 supported safe-haven currencies, while bitcoin extended its slide.

The dollar index fell 0.13%, with the euro up 0.13% to $1.2156. Bitcoin dropped to a three-month low after Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk suggested over the weekend that the electric automaker may have already sold some of its holdings in the digital currency.

Oil prices edged higher. Brent crude rose 1.1% to settle at $69.46 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 1.4% to settle at $66.27. Spot gold added 1.3% to $1,865.70 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop in London, and Medha Singh and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; and Herbert Lash and Stephen Culp in New York; editing by Kirsten Donovan, Nick Macfie, Ed Osmond and Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan: High-ranking PKK militant killed in Iraq operation

Turkish security forces have killed an alleged high-ranking Kurdish militant in an operation in northern Iraq, Turkeys president said Monday.Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting that the slain militant was allegedly responsible...

Canada 'very concerned' about Kyrgyzstan takeover of Centerra gold mine

Canada on Monday said it was very concerned by Kyrgyzstans move to impose external management on Centerra Golds Kumtor Gold Company and warned it could have far-reaching consequences on foreign investment in the country.On Sunday, Centerra ...

Tennis-'I can't control God': Venus fumes after heavy winds force time violation

A struggling Venus Williams got more than she bargained for in the form of divine intervention when heavy winds resulted in a controversial time violation in her 5-7 6-2 6-2 loss to Anna Schmiedlova at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Mo...

WHO welcomes U.S. donation of more COVID-19 vaccine doses

The head of the World Health Organization hailed news on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden will send at least 20 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June, marking the first time the United States is sharing vaccines ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021