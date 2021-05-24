All Lithuanian flights to avoid Belarusian airspace, says minister
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 24-05-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 17:51 IST
Lithuania has decided that all flights to and from Lithuanian airports must avoid the airspace of neighbouring Belarus, the transport minister said on Monday.
Marius Skuodis said the ban would come into effect at 3 a.m. on Tuesday (midnight GMT).
