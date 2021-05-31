Russia vows to defend Belarus if EU sanctions Minsk - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-05-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 13:30 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia will defend Belarus and help it if the European Union imposes economic sanctions on Minsk over the grounding of a plane and arrest of a dissident blogger, the RIA news agency cited a Russian foreign ministry official as saying.
Many European nations have imposed flight bans on Belarusian aviation over the forced landing of a Ryanair flight on May 23. The EU is weighing further sanctions.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Russian
- Russia
- Belarusian
- Ryanair
- Belarus
- European
- Minsk
Advertisement