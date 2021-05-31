Left Menu

Russia vows to defend Belarus if EU sanctions Minsk - RIA

Updated: 31-05-2021 13:32 IST
Russia will defend Belarus and help it if the European Union imposes economic sanctions on Minsk over the grounding of a plane and arrest of a dissident blogger, the RIA news agency cited a Russian foreign ministry official as saying.

Many European nations have imposed flight bans on Belarusian aviation over the forced landing of a Ryanair flight on May 23. The EU is weighing further sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

