Left Menu

Soviet-made jet crashes; Bulgarian air force pilot missing

A Soviet-built MiG-29 fighter jet from Bulgarias air force crashed into the Black Sea during a military exercise and the pilot is missing, the Bulgarian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.The ministry said the fighter jet disappeared from radar at 1245 a.m. local time over the countrys territorial waters.

PTI | Sofia | Updated: 09-06-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 16:01 IST
Soviet-made jet crashes; Bulgarian air force pilot missing
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

A Soviet-built MiG-29 fighter jet from Bulgaria's air force crashed into the Black Sea during a military exercise and the pilot is missing, the Bulgarian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said the fighter jet disappeared from radar at 12:45 a.m. local time over the country's territorial waters. It said a search and rescue operation was launched immediately and is continuing, but the pilot's status remains unknown.

The reasons for the crash are unclear, but military officials suspended the Shabla 2021 drill.

Two other MiG-29 jets belonging to Bulgaria crashed in 1994 and in 2012.

Since joining NATO in 2004, Bulgaria has sought to replace its air fleet of Soviet-made Mig-29 jets, but financial problems have caused repeated delays.

The Balkan country signed a deal in 2019 to buy eight F-16 military jets from U.S.-based firm Lockheed Martin as part of efforts to bring its air force in line with NATO standards. The first of the F-16's are scheduled to be delivered to Bulgaria by 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021