23 people killed in bus crash in Pakistan

An over-speeding passenger bus overturned in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Friday, killing at least 23 people and injuring 30 others, officials said.

The bus was travelling from Wadh to Dadu when it met with an accident on the M8 motorway in Khuzdar district.

Fifteen people were killed on the spot and three others died soon after, rescuers said.

Rescue personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured and deceased to Teaching Hospital Khuzdar.

Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed confirmed the early dawn mishap and the initial death of 18 people. Levies police and hospital sources said that more people died, taking the toll to 23.

The condition of some of the injured is said to be critical.

The bus was carrying pilgrims who were returning home after attending an annual festival at Sufi saint Abdul Qadir Naqshbandi's shrine in Wadh. Officials said the passenger coach lost control and overturned as it was over-speeding.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan and most of them are caused due to careless driving, rickety vehicles and bad roads. On May 31, at least six persons were killed while 30 others injured when the passenger bus they were travelling in had overturned after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal in Punjab province.

In a similar incident to that of Friday's, last year in March a bus carrying pilgrims overturned near Shah Noorani crossing in Lasbela district, Balochistan, killing at least five members of a family and injuring 24 others.

