Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as Fed officials mull U.S. rate hikes in 2023

The U.S. dollar also rose, with the dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, hitting its highest level since May 6. By 3:13 p.m. ET (1913 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208.69 points, or 0.61%, to 34,090.64, the S&P 500 lost 17.17 points, or 0.40%, to 4,229.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 38.33 points, or 0.27%, to 14,034.52.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 00:52 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as Fed officials mull U.S. rate hikes in 2023
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

All three main Wall Street indexes fell on Wednesday afternoon, as investors digested news from the Federal Reserve that it expects the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes to be sooner than forecast.

New projections saw most of 11 of 18 U.S. central bank officials pencil in at least two quarter-percentage-point rate increases for 2023, even as officials pledged in a statement to keep policy supportive for now to encourage a jobs recovery. U.S. Treasury yields also rose on the news, with the benchmark 10-year yield at its highest level in a week. The U.S. dollar also rose, with the dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, hitting its highest level since May 6.

By 3:13 p.m. ET (1913 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208.69 points, or 0.61%, to 34,090.64, the S&P 500 lost 17.17 points, or 0.40%, to 4,229.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 38.33 points, or 0.27%, to 14,034.52.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Japan considering limited domestic spectators at Olympics - media

Japan considering limited domestic spectators at Olympics - media

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021