UAE to suspend entry of travellers on flights from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia - WAM

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will suspend travellers from entering the country from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Namibia on national and foreign flights from Monday, June 21, state news agency WAM said on Saturday.

WAM said the restrictions would also include transit passengers, with the exception of transit flights travelling to the UAE and bound for those countries.

