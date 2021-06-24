Left Menu

Germany calls for tougher EU travel rules to fight COVID-19 delta variant

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-06-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 16:24 IST
Germany calls for tougher EU travel rules to fight COVID-19 delta variant
Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Germany

The European Union needs a more unified approach on travel rules to ward off the spread of the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

"We are obviously concerned about the delta variant," Merkel told reporters on arriving in Brussels for an EU summit on Thursday. "I will lobby for a more coordinated approach, particularly with regard to entries from regions where virus variants abound."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021