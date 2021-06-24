Germany calls for tougher EU travel rules to fight COVID-19 delta variant

The European Union needs a more unified approach on travel rules to ward off the spread of the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

"We are obviously concerned about the delta variant," Merkel told reporters on arriving in Brussels for an EU summit on Thursday. "I will lobby for a more coordinated approach, particularly with regard to entries from regions where virus variants abound."

