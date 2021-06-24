USTR nominee White calls for 'robust monitoring' of U.S.-EU truce on aircraft subsidies

The United States needs to carry out "robust monitoring" of its five-year truce with the European Union in a 17-year battle over aircraft subsidies, Jayme White, U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee to as deputy U.S. Trade Representative, said Thursday.

White told his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee that, if confirmed, he would also make clear that the United States would not hesitate to take countervailing measures against the EU if they do not comply.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)