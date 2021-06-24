USTR nominee White calls for 'robust monitoring' of U.S.-EU truce on aircraft subsidies
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 22:00 IST
The United States needs to carry out "robust monitoring" of its five-year truce with the European Union in a 17-year battle over aircraft subsidies, Jayme White, U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee to as deputy U.S. Trade Representative, said Thursday.
White told his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee that, if confirmed, he would also make clear that the United States would not hesitate to take countervailing measures against the EU if they do not comply.
