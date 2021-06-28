Cashfree recognised for 'Best Payments and Collections Solution' at The Asset Triple A Awards

BENGALURU, India, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cashfree, India's leading payments and API banking solutions company today announced that it has been recognised as the 'Best Payments and Collections Solution' with IndusInd Bank as the provider at The Asset Triple A Awards 2021 for digitizing payments for IndusInd Bank. The award received under the New Economy segment is a recognition for leveraging API connectivity to solve manual payments allowing cash free processes for the bank.

Cashfree has been the market-leader and pioneer in digital payments from firms to beneficiaries over NEFT/RTGS/IMPS/UPI rails. The partnership with IndusInd has helped in digitizing payments technology for Indian Corporates with high up-time, optimal reconciliation and superlative success rates. The Asset Triple A Treasury, Trade, SSC (Sustainable Supply Chain) and Risk Management Awards recognises companies and financial institutions that have launched or helped implement initiatives in corporate treasury management, trade finance, supply chain and/or risk management. Cashfree's CEO and Co-founder, Akash Sinha credits the company's focus on innovation and building a robust partner ecosystem for this incredible feat. He said, ''We are delighted to be awarded the 'Best Payments & Collection Solution' with IndusInd Bank as the Provider by The Asset Triple A. Striving to make transaction experiences seamless, this award serves as a testament to Cashfree's efforts in fostering the country's payments ecosystem. We would like to thank IndusInd Bank for its continuous efforts in providing us excellent banking technology and support. We will continue to deepen our focus on fintech innovations, forecasting consumer needs and tapping market shifts to further refine and personalise our solutions for businesses across India and global markets.'' A leader in payments innovation, Cashfree provides a full-stack payments solutions platform enabling over 100,000 growing businesses in India and across the globe to accept and disburse payments online through a single integration. Founded in 2015, the company has been profitable for almost 3 years, processing transactions worth USD 20 billion annually. Since its inception, Cashfree introduced a gamut of innovative solutions to transact digitally, out of which six are first-of-its-kind in the Indian payments industry.

Advertisement

About Cashfree: Cashfree is a leading payments and API banking solutions company. It provides full-stack payments solutions enabling businesses in India to collect payments and make payouts via all available methods with a simple integration. Cashfree's offerings include an advanced and easy way to integrate payment gateway, a split payment solution for marketplaces, bank account verification API and Auto Collect -- a virtual account solution to match inbound payments to customers. Founded by IIIT Hyderabad alumnus Akash Sinha and IIT Kharagpur graduate Reeju Datta, www.cashfree.com is among the leading payment service providers in India processing transactions worth USD 20 Billion annually. It has leveraged technology to lead payment disbursals in India with more than 50% market share among payment processors. Cashfree enables more than 1,00,000 businesses with payment collections, vendor payouts, wage payouts, bulk refunds, expense reimbursements, loyalty and rewards. Apart from India, Cashfree's products are used in eight other countries including USA, Canada and UAE. Cashfree is backed by Silicon Valley investor Y Combinator, Apis Partners, State Bank of India (SBI) and was incubated by PayPal.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387178/Cashfree_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)